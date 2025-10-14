Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,328 

Here is how things stand on Tuesday, October 14, 2025:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he will travel to Washington, DC, to meet his US counterpart, Donald Trump, on Friday. The main topics to be discussed will be air defence and long-range capabilities, Zelenskyy said in a message on his Telegram channel. Trump has said he is considering providing Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles (with a range of 2,500km or 1,550 miles), which would give Kyiv the capability to strike deep inside Russia.

Zelenskyy said he held talks in Kyiv with the European Union’s foreign affairs chief, Kaja Kallas. The two discussed how to increase pressure on Moscow via new sanctions, the use of Russian frozen assets to fund a reparation loan to Ukraine and the country’s path to EU membership.

Kallas announced the allocation of 10 million euros ($11.5m) to set up a special tribunal to try Russia’s leadership for the crime of aggression. Often called the “mother of all crimes” in international criminal law, aggression is committed when military force is used against another state illegally.

The EU’s top diplomat also said she would present a roadmap for European defence, including strengthening anti-drone systems, this week. The announcement comes following a surge of Russian hybrid attacks against European countries. “It is clear that we need to toughen our defence against Russia. Not to provoke war, but the opposite, to prevent war,” Kallas said.

The mayor of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, Ihor Terekhov, has said Russian forces struck the city with guided aerial bombs on Monday night, knocking out power in at least three districts and hitting a hospital.

Russia’s Ministry of Defence said its forces destroyed 40 Ukrainian drones, the majority over the Belgorod and Voronezh regions. It also reported that Russian troops captured the village of Borivska Andriyivka in the Kharkiv region and Moskovske in Donetsk. Russian forces also advanced deeper into the residential areas of the eastern districts of Myrnohrad.