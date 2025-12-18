Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,394 

Cop killed in motor vehicle crash in St Elizabeth

Gov’t prioritising roof repair for thousands of residents whose homes were impacted by hurricane Melissa

Two Canadians among several arrested in St. Elizabeth cocaine bust

Major town centres islandwide should have electricity between Christmas and New Year's Day

BITU expresses deep concern about JPS' proposal to defer third-year wage increase for management team

JUTC investigating incident in which a student fell from one of its school buses