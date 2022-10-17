Rusty fit for Heroes Day Stakes at Caymanas Park Loop Jamaica

Trainer Patrick Lynch’s RUSTY should use his pace to get first run on IANNAI LINKS in Monday’s one-mile Caymanas Park feature, the Heroes Day Stakes.

IANNAI LINKS won at seven and a half furlongs two Saturdays ago, but was no match for RUSTY in his previous race, beaten 15 lengths by the middle-distance pacer.

Michael Marlowe’s POSITIVE ID reports with a nine-and-a -quarter length victory under his girth over Gary Subratie’s off-colour filly, HEAVENLY GLITTER, but has always found RUSTY tough to beat, even at his preferred trip on the route course, losing to Lynch’s runner at nine furlongs and 25 yards last December.

POSITIVE ID finished ahead of RUSTY in August when second behind SWEET MAJESTY. However, RUSTY was returning off a four-month lay-up and finished a respectable fourth, whereas POSITIVE ID had been busy all year, racing three times in August.

Renewing rivalry with a sharpened RUSTY, late-running POSITIVE ID will have trouble catching his old rival, who is much fitter after clocking 1:39.2 to dismiss KHAI ALEXIS at a mile a month ago.

Champion jockey Anthony Thomas, who rode two winners on Sunday’s second day of the three-meet Heroes weekend, taking his tally to 78 winners, will be looking to cancel leading rider Dane Dawkins’ two-win lead atop the standings.

Monday’s Heroes’ Day nine-race card runs off at noon.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS – MONDAY, OCTOBER 17

Race 1 – 1600m

Inspired Miracle (6)

Race 2 -1000m Rd

Mister Mandate (1)

Race 3 – 1100m

Storm A Come (7)

—-Race 4 – 1000m St

Noa Li (4)

Race 5 – 800m St

Okahumpka (9)

Race 6 -1300m

Kingswood (10)

Race 7 – 1600m

Rusty (4)

Race 8 – 1000m St

Queen Zan (5)

Race 9 – 1000m Rd

Slammer (3)

BETS OF THE DAY

Race 1 – 1600m

Inspired Miracle (6)

Race 5 – 800m St

Okahumpka (9)

Race 9 – 1000m Rd

Slammer (3)