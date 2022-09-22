Rutherford’s 50-ball 78 powers Patriots to victory Loop Jamaica

Sherfane Rutherford scored 78 runs from 50 balls to help and guide St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to a seven-run victory over Trinbago Knight Riders in the 26th match of the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Thursday.

Electing to bat at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, the Patriots were restricted early as Knight Riders rotated five bowlers across the Powerplay. Rutherford would change the complexion of the innings with six fours and five sixes in his 78 runs, aided by a spectacular cameo from Dewald Brevis, to take his team to 163 for six.

In their chase, Trinbago Knight Riders struggled to build partnerships as wickets consistently fell. Despite this, they remained with a chance of winning the match as Tim Seifert and Andre Russell scored crucial late runs, but it proved to be in vain as they could only muster 156 for seven, just short of the victory target of 164.

The Patriots were frustrated by the bowling of the Knight Riders in the first 10 overs, reaching 43 for three and having lost the key wicket of opener Evin Lewis for 15. Rutherford would then shoulder the responsibility of carrying the innings as he patiently scored runs before accelerating in the last three overs.

Brevis supported well with 30 not out from just six balls to lead the Patriots to a decent score. Darren Bravo contributed 23 from 21 balls.

Trinbago Knight Riders lost the early wickets of Leonardo Julien (1) and Colin Munro (3) in their chase, with spinners Kevin Sinclair and Rashid Khan restricting the runs.

Captain Kieron Pollard (31 from 36 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (15 from 10 balls) would then lose their wickets as the Knight Riders found themselves in serious trouble. However, Tim Seifert (59 from 47) kept the chase alive with a valiant half century.

Despite Russell scoring 18 runs in the 19th over, it was not to be enough as Jamaican fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell delivered a composed final over to take the Patriots to victory.

Russell was bowled by Cottrell for 29.

Cottrell ended with three for 33 from his four overs while Kevin Sinclair and Dwayne Bravo supported with two wickets each.

Patriots stayed in contention for a playoff spot with the victory. They are now fourth in the six-team table on eight points while Knight Riders slipped to fifth place, just outside of the playoff spots with seven points.

Barbados Royals, which have already secured a playoff spot, are way out in front with 16 points, eight clear of second-place St Lucia Kings and third-place Jamaica Tallawahs.

Summarized scores:

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 163/6 (Rutherford 78, Brevis 30*; Dupavillon 3/38, Patel 1/7).

Trinbago Knight Riders 156/7 (Seifert 59, Pollard 31; Cottrell 3/33, Sinclair 2/18).