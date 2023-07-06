Rvssian and Byron Messia Teases New Music and Video

Rvssian and Byron Messia are teaming up for a new dancehall banger.

Budding dancehall star Byron Messia has given fans a lot to appreciate since his breakout hit “Talibans” took the industry by storm. The St. Kitts and Nevis bred artist entered a number of Billboard charts recently, including the R&B/Hip-hop Airplay chart, where the Afro-beats and dancehall fusion banger that has been making the rounds in the music scene both locally and internationally debuted at No. 49.

Messia has forged new relationships in the dancehall arena, including allies like Govana, who he has collaborated with on the track “Stranger To Happiness,” and more recently, California-based Jamaican hit-making producer Rvssian. Byron Messia and the Rich Immigrants leader took to social media to tease new music, and fans are beyond excited about this latest collaboration.

Over the last few months, Messia has gained a healthy following and a legion of new fans to rally behind his musical efforts. While his music is blatantly dancehall-influenced, the “MOCA” artist said in a recent interview that his ultimate aim is to carve out a new subgenre called Dance-Soul. “I’m trying to run with a new wave – a new sound, and I’m trying to label it as ‘Dance-Soul’, so it’s a mixture of that Soul feeling and Dancehall,” the artist told host Maiwand in a Dash Radio interview.

Rvssian

On the topic of which artists and producers he has been working with for his upcoming album, Byron Messia remains tight-lipped, often peering over at management for non-verbal cues on what he can and cannot say. This led the host to rightfully surmise that the “Talibans” hitmaker has been chopping it up with some really big names. Among those is Bobby Shmurda, who he has been seen in the studio with in recent times. Now that super-producer Rvssian has unearthed this latest impending single; fans have a better perspective on what is to come.

Rvssian is well known for his association with some of the biggest names in the industry, as he has worked with Post Malone, Cardi B, Young Thug, Nicki Minaj, and so much more. The new track that was teased online was shared in a joint post on Instagram between the producer and Byron Messia. In the short clip, the duo match each other’s energy while they sing and dance to the new single in the backyard by the pool. Both are clad in dark-colored camo pants, white tees, and white sneakers with their ever-present chains and swag. In the caption, Byron wrote, “@rvssian Wa Go!”

What is interesting about this new track is that Rvssian doubles as producer and artist for the record. The small clip posted online shows him and Messia singing along to their respective parts of the song, with Rvssian kicking things off. Based on the lyrics, the track references guns, women, partying, and luxury vehicles in a dance track-war track mashup vibes over a danceable, upbeat instrumental. Simply put, this one is a club banger for sure.

“A so di party lit / Have a new side bag weh di 40 fit / Bare gal seh a pon mi c***y top dem waan fi sit / Mi ex gal say me a dog sh*t but she still waan di dog visit,” Messia raps on the track. The teaser has already been getting love from fans and other artists alike. Trinidad James wrote, “O M G. This the Linkkkkkkkk right here !!!! #DAD” while Stefflon Don and Rich The Kid both dropped the fire emoji in the comments.

The release date for the new track is yet to be revealed but based on the timing; fans are expecting this banger to arrive on Friday, hopefully with an accompanying music video. Keep your eyes peeled for more from Urban Islandz.