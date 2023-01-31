Ryan Daniel of Herberts Fined 9k for Possession of Firearm & Ammunition

Black Immigrant Daily News

Herbert’s Man Fined 9k for Possession of Firearm & Ammunition

Ryan Daniel of Herberts appeared before the Court on Tuesday, charged with Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition and Discharging Firearm in a Public Place

The defendant pleaded guilty to all charges and was convicted and fined $5,000 for Possession of Firearm, and $3,000 for Possession of Ammunition.

He was fined an additional $1,000 for discharging a firearm in a public place. In default he will serve 1year at His Majesty’s Prison.

The evidence revealed that around 4:16 pm on Sunday 29th January 2023, a police officer was at business place in the vicinity of Joseph Lane and Tindale Road, when he heard a loud explosion that sounded like a gunshot.

After making inquiries into the matter, the officer spotted Daniel hurriedly walking away from the area and into a nearby yard.

The officer called for assistance and he was subsequently apprehended.

A search was carried out in the yard where Daniel was found and the police recovered one .38 Pistol and thirty-one matching rounds of ammunition, along with one spent shell.

He was taken into custody and charged.

