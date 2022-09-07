Ryan Giggs to go on trial again on domestic violence charges Loop Jamaica

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs, centre, arrives at Manchester Crown Court, in Manchester, England, Friday Aug. 26, 2022. (Peter Powell/PA via AP).

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Former Manchester United great Ryan Giggs will go on trial for a second time on domestic violence charges.

A judge ruled Wednesday that Giggs should face a retrial, a week after the football great was discharged after a jury failed to reach a verdict on charges that he assaulted and used coercive behaviour against an ex-girlfriend.

After approving an application by the prosecution for a second trial, Judge Hilary Manley set a date of July 31, 2023, for a trial estimated to last three or four weeks. Giggs will remain on bail.

He was excused from attending the brief hearing that took place at Manchester Crown Court.

Prosecutors say Giggs assaulted Kate Greville, causing actual bodily harm at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, in November 2020. He was also charged with common assault of Greville’s younger sister during the same incident, as well as using controlling and coercive behaviour toward his former girlfriend between August 2017 and November 2020.

Giggs denied all the charges, and the jury couldn’t reach a verdict after more than 20 hours of deliberations.

In his 23-year playing career at Man United, Giggs won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues and made 963 appearances. He is widely regarded as one of British football’s greatest players.

He stood down as coach of the Wales national team in June, saying he didn’t want to jeopardize preparations for the World Cup later this year in Qatar. He had been on leave since November.

