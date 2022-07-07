Rybakina wins, will face Jabeur in Wimbledon final | Loop Jamaica

Rybakina wins, will face Jabeur in Wimbledon final
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Rybakina wins, will face Jabeur in Wimbledon final

8 minutes ago

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina celebrates after beating Romania’s Simona Halep in a women’s singles semifinal match on day 11 of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth).

Elena Rybakina defeated 2019 champion Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 on Centre Court to set up a Wimbledon final against Ons Jabeur.

Both the 17th-seeded Rybakina and third-seeded Jabeur are first-time Grand Slam finalists.

Rybakina is the first Kazakhstan player to reach a major final. Jabeur is the first Arab woman to reach a major final and the first African woman to do so in the Open era.

The 23-year-old Rybakina is the youngest Wimbledon finalist since 2015 when Garbi?e Muguruza lost to Serena Williams.

Halep, the 2018 French Open champion, had reached the semifinals without dropping a set but was broken early in both sets.

The 30-year-old Romanian wasn’t able to defend her Wimbledon title last year — after the 2020 edition was canceled — because of a calf injury.

