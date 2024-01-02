S Hotel mounts 10-foot Jamaican-inspired boots in MoBay Loop Jamaica

S Hotel mounts 10-foot Jamaican-inspired boots in MoBay Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica News
11 hrs ago

S Hotel continues to blaze a trail in the promotion of Jamaican culture following the recent mounting of a gigantic pair of boots by Jamaican sculptor Scheed Cole at their Jimmy Cliff Boulevard property in Montego Bay, St James.

According to a release from S Hotel, the 10-foot Jamaican-inspired boots are each transformed into a cozy lounge bed.

“The massive boots, which are painted in the black, red, gold and green Jamaican colours, present an awe-inspiring view in the parking lot area of the Jamaican-owned, managed and staffed resort in the tourism mecca of Montego Bay,” the release stated. 

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Culture Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange has lauded the owners of S Hotel for their persistent spotlight of the Jamaican culture.

“I laud Chris Issa and S Hotel for their unswerving efforts in highlighting the Jamaican culture. I am impressed by their efforts to successfully offer locals and internationals a taste of the Jamaican culture. This augurs well for the promotion of the nation’s tradition,” Grange was quoted as saying in the release.

S Hotel recently established Club S, a new reggae and dancehall-themed nightclub located on the iconic Jimmy Cliff Boulevard.

“Club S embodies the character, colour, and originality of Jamaica, drawing inspiration from the iconic Passa Passa weekly dance in Kingston and various reggae festivals, including the world-renowned Reggae Sumfest,” S Hotel said in a release.

S Hotel stands at a global number of 16 on the prestigious Conde Nast 2023 Best Hotels in the World Readers’ Choice Awards and also number one hotel in the Caribbean and Central America on the same list. 

