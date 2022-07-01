Sabrina Lyn wins Jamaica’s first gold at inaugural Caribbean Games | Loop Jamaica

Swimmer Sabrina Lyn won Jamaica’s first gold medal at the historic first edition of the Caribbean Games in Guadeloupe.

Competing on Thursday’s second day of the five-day Games, Lyn produced a time of 1:15.40 to win the women’s 100m breaststroke final.

Marissa Lugo Mojica (1:15.48) of Puerto Rico and Daine Padres (1:16.06) of Cuba took silver and bronze, respectively.

There was another swimming medal for Jamaica on the day as Mackenzie Headley bagged a silver in the women’s 50m freestyle.

Headley touched the wall in 27.17 seconds just behind Elisabeth Thimmer of Aruba, who won in 26.70. Mikaiki Charlemagne of St Lucia finished third in 27.30.

Kito Campbell finished fourth in the men’s 100m breaststroke to miss out on a medal.

Campbell completed his swim in 1:04.66.

Jadon Wuiilliez of Antigua and Barbuda won the gold medal in 1:02.44.

Andres Martijena (1:02.84) of the Dominican Republic and Julio Calero Su?rez (1:04.07) of Cuba took silver and bronze, respectively.

The three Jamaican swimmers will return to action on Friday. Lyn and Headley are down to contest the 50m breaststroke and the 100m butterfly. Campbell will contest the 50m breaststroke.

In netball, Jamaica reeled off two victories. The Under-23 Sunshine Girls got their campaign off with an easy 52-27 victory over St Lucia and returned to outclass host nation Guadeloupe 118-2.

Jamaica’s lone representative in track and field, Anthony Cox, will be in action when athletics begins on Friday.

Cox will take the track at 4:30 pm to compete in heat three of the men’s 400m on day three of the five-day Caribbean Games.

More than 800 Under-23 athletes from 29 countries are competing in seven sports as they aim to make history.

The Caribbean Games had first been scheduled to take place in 2009 in Trinidad and Tobago before being cancelled by the country’s Government at short notice due to fears about swine flu.

The Guadeloupe event was originally intended for 2021 but was postponed until this year because of COVID-19.