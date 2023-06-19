Sabrina, the dynamic marketing manager behind Jamaica Tallawahs Loop Jamaica

Sabrina Webster has worked diligently as marketing manager for Jamaica Tallawahs for the past five years, but her love affair with cricket began in the earlier part of her life, as a child growing up in Jamaica.

“I spent most of my growing years living right behind Sabina Park. So I was on that road that they bought all the houses to build out the North Stand,” Webster reminisces in an interview with Loop News.

“I grew up poor and when cricket was keeping, that was a big time for us, we’re packing cars, we’re selling different things that we would make–whether it was my grandmother would bake a cake or coconut drops, you know, different food stuff–and we would be selling to patrons as they came to the games,” she shares, admitting though that her early interest was not related to the actual sport, but the way it would bring life to the community.

“I would sneak into the party stand and get a little bit of calypso on; that was my introduction to soca and calypso music because the party stand, the mound, as it was called, was always a vibe,” she recalls.

It was later on, in 2010, when she began a job in marketing at Digicel, Webster would learn more about the actual game of cricket, guided by legends of the sport–and even more so when she was promoted as Group Sponsorship Executive in 2012.

“Sir Garfield Sobers, who I had the pleasure of working with in Barbados, and then Chris Gayle, Darren Sammy, Marlon Samuels, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, and Sunil Narine, they were our six ambassadors at the time, and they worked so closely with us, they really taught me different aspects of the game,” Webster shares.

Now, in her current role as marketing manager for Jamaica Tallawahs, Webster wears multiple hats.

“It’s not just about marketing and ensuring that our fans or the friends of Tallawahs are aware. It’s also partnerships, it’s sponsorships, it’s ensuring that our partners get the best out of what it is they’re supporting in terms of the players, imagery and stuff like that. But… it includes just being there for the guys. Whatever I can assist with, to get stuff for the guys so they can make their fans happy…I ensure to lend the support there,” she says.

Asked about her experience being the only woman on the team, Webster laughs and pauses for a bit before responding, acknowledging the challenges of working in a male-dominated environment.

“It is like being a mother. You know, there are those days where you feel neglected, like nobody sees you or nobody is there for you, but it is fulfilling in a way that…it’s hard to describe. These are a bunch of guys right. Men will be men–they will say things that we might be sensitive to–I’ve learnt to have that thicker skin and not take things seriously,” she says, crediting that approach for the cordial and respectful working relationship she enjoys with the players.

“Because, at the end of the day, they don’t even remember that they did that because it was just a joke for them. And it doesn’t leave the team–that’s the most impressive part for me about being a part of this team. No matter what happens we’re able to work it out… we have conversations and make sure that it’s ironed out and resolved but then it’s kept inside. Nobody needs to know.”

Webster laughs again when questioned about whether she is ever moved by the star component of the players.

“So firstly, as Jamaicans right, we don’t do starstruck,” she clarifies with a chuckle. Instead, for Webster, the most enthralling part about her job has been to consistently learn about the ins and outs of the sport.

“Listening to them, being so close to the team. I mean, now I can stand and assess a pitch and, you know, the stance of a batsman, how he’s going to hit the ball… But yes, I will never stop being in awe–as you put it–of like, a Sir Garfield Sobers, Courtney Walsh…that will never go away, I think.”

As for the highlight of her career, Webster says it would be when Jamaica Tallawahs beat the odds to become the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) champions in 2022.

“That was an emotional moment. The chills, my skin was constantly in chills with how the batting went,” she recounts.

Apart from her laundry list of professional accomplishments, Webster is the founder of Wine Down 4 Charity, in partnership with the Jamaica Down Syndrome Foundation.

“What I do is, I do partnerships with a wine distributor in Jamaica and basically, we sell the bottles of wine. So whatever cost there is for the wine I mark it up and the difference goes to the charity,” she explains.

And though her busy schedule finds her away from home for long periods, Webster makes sure to maintain a close relationship with her 17-year-old daughter, who is currently sitting A-levels having acquired 10 distinctions at the CSEC level.

“She’s been integrated because she will tell you, right now when she does her resume she will have CPL, she works at CPL with me, she helps me with my charity events… Right now I have a restaurant in Jamaica called the Porridge Shoppe and listen–she does my accounting and it has given her real-life experience, I think. My life, my demanding life, has given her real-life experience that she gets to use as she now goes into the world,” she ends.