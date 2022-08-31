Sadio Man? scores again as Bayern win 5-0 in German Cup Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Sadio Man? scores again as Bayern win 5-0 in German Cup Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Oliver Samuels starring in comeback comedy series

Elderly watchman killed during suspected bar robbery in Manchester

Sadio Man? scores again as Bayern win 5-0 in German Cup

Phone stolen during burglary ‘tracked directly to teenage boy’

24-year-old carves out successful business, Kingston Woodworks

Auto mechanic killed in drive-by; 2nd Portmore murder on Tuesday

Scotia: Sale of insurance subsidiary to GK won’t affect Ja operations

Last-gasp Carvalho goal gives Liverpool dramatic win against Newcastle

Haaland scores another hat trick, City thrash Forest 6-0

CMU student receives Pepsi-Cola Ja scholarship valued at $500,000

Wednesday Aug 31

24?C
Loop Sports

49 minutes ago

Bayern’s Sadio Mane celebrates during the German Bundesliga football match against Borussia Moenchengladbach in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

MUNICH, Germany (AP) — Marquee signing Sadio Man? maintained his impressive scoring form as Bayern Munich eased to a 5-0 win at third-tier Viktoria Cologne in the German Cup on Wednesday.

Man? joined Bayern in a high-profile offseason move from Champions League runner-up Liverpool and the Senegal forward made it five goals in six games when he netted to make it 3-0 early in the second half.

Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch grabbed his first career goal for Bayern to put the record 20-time cup winner ahead in the 35th minute. He then set up 17-year-old forward Mathys Tel — another new signing — in first-half injury time.

Bayern’s next goal came from 19-year-old forward Jamal Musiala — his fifth in as many games — before silky midfielder Leon Goretzka wrapped it up late on after Man? set him up.

On Tuesday, former Chelsea forward Timo Werner scored a first-half hat trick as Leipzig started their cup defense with an 8-0 rout of amateur team Teutonia Ottensen.

Related Articles

Sport

August 31, 2022 09:25 PM

Sport

August 31, 2022 08:46 PM

Sport

August 31, 2022 12:36 AM

Recent Articles

Entertainment

Oliver Samuels starring in comeback comedy series

Jamaica News

Elderly watchman killed during suspected bar robbery in Manchester

Sport

Sadio Man? scores again as Bayern win 5-0 in German Cup

More From

Sport

Sha’Carri Richardson beats Thompson-Herah in Switzerland

See also

Double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica lost to Sha’Carri Richardson of the USA in the women’s 100m at the Spitzen Leichtathletik, a World Athletics Continental Tour

Sport

Rasheed Broadbell wins 110m hurdles in Switzerland

Jamaica’s Rasheed Broadbell continued his strong run of form to win the 110m hurdles at the Spitzen Leichtathletik meeting, a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver event, at the Allmend Stadium in L

Lifestyle

St Lucia’s only female mortician speaks on her unusual career

In a ‘scary’ profession that is stigmatised by false local beliefs, Lovonne Mitchell, 28, is an anomaly in St. Lucia. She is both a hearse driver and the island’s only female mortician at Crick’s

Jamaica News

Search on for 17-year-old girl gone missing in St Andrew

An Ananda Alert has been activated and a search is on for 17-year-old Kacia Martin of Shelly Avenue, St Andrew, who has been missing since Tuesday, August 30.
She is of dark complexion, slim build

Jamaica News

Retired teachers to fill gaps left by migrating colleagues

Those who are on long-leave also given chance to fill areas

Jamaica News

Revival of passenger rail service to cost ‘millions of US dollars’ but

Shaw commits to getting trains rolling again through partnerships

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols