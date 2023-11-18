Sagicor dedicates 2024 Sigma Corporate Run to R Danny Williams Loop Jamaica

The 2024 staging of the Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run has been set for February 18, 2024, and will be dedicated to the late philanthropist R. Danny Williams, founder of Life of Jamaica Limited, now Sagicor Life Jamaica.

The charity event, which is the largest road race in the Caribbean, will also be held under the theme ‘let’s make a difference’ in recognition of Williams who served as chairman of the Sagicor Foundation board.

“The 2024 Sigma Run will be very special to us as not only will we be raising funds to better the lives of Jamaicans, but we will be honouring the memory of Danny by doing what he loved best, giving back to the community. His involvement in the Run over the years was enormous and his contributions to education and health far-reaching,” shared Christopher Zacca, president & CEO of Sagicor Group Jamaica.

The 2023 staging raked in a record-breaking $91.8 million from donations to support beneficiaries the University Hospital of the West Indies Pediatric Unit and the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts.

“The 2023 staging was dubbed ‘The Legacy Run’ in recognition of Sigma Run’s 25th anniversary but we want persons to know that the legacy continues. We are encouraging all Jamaicans to join the cause and ‘make a difference’. Run for the fun, donate for the cause and do it for Danny as we seek to improve the lives of people in our communities,” expressed Zacca.

The Sigma Corporate Run started in February 1999 in downtown, Kingston and has so far raised over $650 million for over 25 charities and institutions.

Further details of Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run 2024 will be revealed at the event’s launch set for December 2023.