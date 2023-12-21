Sagicor Foundation treats its adopt-a-school students for Christmas Loop Jamaica

Sagicor Foundation Jamaica, the philanthropic arm of Sagicor Group, held a Christmas treat for the children at Freetown Basic School in St Andrew as part of its annual Adopt-A-School programme. The event brought smiles and laughter to the faces of the children, ages two to six years old, along with attending members of the community.

Freetown Basic School is one of the beneficiaries of the Sagicor Foundation Adopt-A-School programme, which provides support and resources to schools in need across Jamaica. In 2023, three schools, including Freetown Basic School, underwent extensive renovation and refurbishing, at a cost of approximately $32 million, all covered by the Sagicor Foundation.

Freetown Basic School students receive their Christmas gifts from Christine Grant (left), Pension Administrator at Sagicor Life during a special Christmas Treat.

Speaking about the Christmas initiative, President and CEO of Sagicor Group and Sagicor Foundation Chairman, Christopher Zacca, expressed his pleasure in being able to bring happiness to the children during the holiday season.

He said, “Our annual Adopt-A-School Christmas treat is a significant part of our commitment to the community. We believe in investing in education and creating positive experiences for children. Through initiatives such as the Adopt-A-School programme, we strive to make a lasting impact on their lives.”

Lorna Alveranga, the principal of Freetown Basic School, also expressed her gratitude for the support received from the Sagicor Foundation. She said, “We are incredibly thankful for the Sagicor Foundation’s dedication to improving education in our community. The renovation and refurbishing works have greatly enhanced the learning environment for our students. Today’s Christmas treat further reinforces the Foundation’s commitment to the well-being and happiness of our children.”

The Christmas treat featured a range of activities and surprises, including games, gifts, delicious treats, face-painting, music and entertainment. The children were also treated to story-telling time read to them by Zacca and the other members of the Sagicor Foundation team.

The Sagicor Foundation remains committed to supporting education and uplifting communities across Jamaica, as it continues its mission to make a positive impact on the lives of children and contribute to their holistic development.