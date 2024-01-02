Sagicor Group Jamaica acquires Sagicor Panama through joint venture Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Loop News

12 hrs ago

Christopher Zacca, President and CEO of Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited

Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (SGJ) has announced its expansion into the Latin American market, effective January 1, 2024, with the acquisition of Sagicor Panama.

In a release Tuesday, the organisation said the strategic move is made possible through a joint venture with its Costa Rican partners, Capital & Advice Inc, for the acquisition of Sagicor Panama from Sagicor Life Inc in Barbados.

Having received no objections from both Jamaican and Panamian regulators, Sagicor Group Jamaica said the joint venture will embark on this new journey, expecting to replicate the success of its existing Sagicor Costa Rica joint venture.

Christopher Zacca, President and CEO of SGJ, expressed that it is a tremendous achievement for the company.

“The acquisition of Sagicor Panama is a key step in our strategic objective of regional expansion. We are confident that our expertise in and commitment to providing insurance solutions will add value to clients across Latin America as we move forward into new markets over the next few years,” he said.

Sagicor Panama currently offers a range of products, including Group and Individual Life insurance, Group and Individual Health insurance, and Personal Accident insurance. With this venture, Sagicor Group Jamaica said it aims to further diversify its product offerings in the Latin American market.

Zacca further stated that the Sagicor team “is excited about the opportunity to serve new markets and position SGJ for continued growth.”

Outside of its Jamaican-based companies, Sagicor Group Jamaica also comprises of Sagicor Life of the Cayman Islands, Sagicor Investments Cayman and Sagicor Costa Rica as part of its group structure.

