Sagicor reorganises senior management structure Loop Jamaica

Sagicor Group Jamaica has announced changes to its senior management structure.

Chris Zacca, President and CEO of Sagicor Group Jamaica said, “These changes are designed to effect greater efficiencies, streamline and strengthen our operations and transform our business with an ultimate goal of deepening our focus on our clients, and the development of our people.

Three key executives of Sagicor have been promoted to have oversight over key areas in the Insurance, Technology and Shared Services areas of the Group.

Mark Chisholm, former Executive Vice President for the Individual Life Division will become Chief Revenue Officer, Insurance.

Willard Brown former head of the Employee Benefits Division is now Chief Technology and Insurance Operations Officer.

Karl Williams, former Senior Vice President Human Resources & Corporate Services will be promoted to Executive Vice President – Shared Services.

A new position has also been added to the organizational chart given the critical importance of digitalization to the Sagicor Group.

The role of Senior Vice President, Group Technology & Sagicor Life Operations, will be filled by Howard Gordon.

Gordon, the former Senior General Manager – Operations and Technology at National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited possesses a wealth of experience in auditing, risk management, operational management, business process re-engineering and productivity management as well as a working knowledge of information systems.

“These changes will allow us to put our clients first, grow revenue faster and be more flexible as we work to make Sagicor better equipped to innovate as fast as our clients and our industry requires,” said Zacca.