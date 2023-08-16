Saharan dust across Jamaica to ‘peak’ on Thursday and Friday Loop Jamaica

The Saharan dust that has crept across Jamaica is expected to remain across the island and much of the Caribbean for the rest of this week.

As such, the Met Service is advising Jamaicans to expect hazy and drier conditions as a result.

The Saharan dust, the Met Service said in its forecast at 4pm on Tuesday, is likely to reach its peak across Jamaica on Thursday and Friday.

The Saharan air layer is an annual phenomenon that mainly impacts Jamaica between June to August and December to March, reducing visibility and exacerbating respiratory challenges.

Reducing or limiting your outdoor exposure, staying hydrated, and wearing a face mask are a few tips to help people who are sensitive to air pollutants.

The Met Service also shared the following in its weather forecast on Tuesday evening:

Tomorrow morning… Fair and hazy.

Tomorrow afternoon … Isolated showers and possible thunderstorms across western parishes, otherwise fair and hazy. Windy along the south coast.

Thursday: Isolated afternoon showers across southwestern parishes, otherwise fair and hazy day. Windy along the north coast.

Friday: Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across western parishes and hilly areas, otherwise fair and hazy day.

Saturday: Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across central and western parishes. Hazy.

The Met Service is also monitoring a few regional weather features, including a tropical wave approaching the eastern Caribbean and another tropical wave across the western Caribbean.