Saharan dust moves across Jamaica ahead of tropical wave

A wave of the Saharan dust layer currently across the central Caribbean is expected to impact Jamaica, starting this morning, so residents should expect hazy conditions.

Satellite images have shown that a “very thin layer” of dust drifted from the eastern Caribbean into the central Caribbean Tuesday, and is now moving into the western Caribbean, Jamaica’s Meteorological Service said in a release.

The dust mass, which it said is not as thick as previous ones, is expected to begin moving across the island Wednesday morning and will remain across the island until about Thursday midday, as a

Tropical wave is expected to move into the vicinity of the island.

The Met Service said the arrival of the Saharan dust layer is not unusual across the Caribbean, because the weatherphenomenon happens every year between May and October.

“The plumes are usually short-lived, lasting no more than a week. In fact, a plume moved across the island late last week and into Monday,” the Met Service said.

The team also said, amid questions about how the current Saharan dust layer compares to the event in June 2020:

This is not of a similar magnitude and the hazy conditions will be short lived with the greatest concentrations just south of the island.

The Met Service said, too, due to the presence of suspended Saharan dust particles in the forecast, out of extreme caution, people who have asthma, allergies or other respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautionary measures.

The team said they will continue to monitor the situation with the Saharan dust layer.

Meanwhile, in its forecast at 5am Wednesday, June 26, 2024, the Met Service said there is a trough across the island that is expected to remain across Jamaica through to Thursday when the tropical wave is anticipated to move across the island.

Additionally, windy conditions are expected to continue for the next few days due to presence of the low-level jet stream.

Check out details of the forecast below:

24-hour forecast

This Morning… Partly cloudy.

This Afternoon/Evening… Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.

Tonight… Lingering showers, becoming partly cloudy.

3-day forecast (starting Thursday)

Thursday: Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.

Friday & Saturday: Partly cloudy morning. Afternoon & evening showers mainly across western parishes & hilly areas elsewhere cloudy.