Saint Kitts and Nevis’ Chief Education Officer Participates on U.S. Sponsored Leadership Program

The U.S. Embassy in Bridgetown has announced that Francil Morris, Chief Education Officer in the Ministry of Education in Saint Kitts and Nevis, has been selected to participate in the U.S. Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP).

Francis traveled to the United States to participate in a project titled, ‘Education in the Digital Age.’ The project which will run from February 11 to March 4 seeks to provide an overview of current technological trends in education; assess how new technologies impact student learning, including the advantages and disadvantages; and explain teacher training and continuing education on working with new technologies.

U. S. Embassy spokesperson Donald Maynard said, “Exchanges like the one Mr. Morris is participating in are fabulous opportunities for us to highlight the values that the United States and Barbados share. Working together to promote social change we are building a stronger, more vibrant future for the next generation.”

The IVLP is the Department of State’s premier professional exchange program which brings together emerging leaders in their respective professions to engage with U.S. counterparts and share best practices with program participants.

