Saint Lucia Introduces Online ED Form – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia is making its entry process even more seamless with the introduction of an online Embarkation/Disembarkation (ED) form that allows for the electronic processing of travelers.

Commencing Nov. 30, 2022, the new electronic process will replace the handwritten form, providing real-time information to Immigration, Customs, and Port Health, and will significantly reduce the processing time of arriving passengers.

The George F.L. Charles Airport (SLU) is earmarked as the first point of execution, followed by Hewanorra International Airport UVF) on Dec. 5, and will subsequently be implemented at other ports of entry.

The introduction of the online ED form is delivered by the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission and funded through the 11th European Development Fund.

– Advertisement –

It is also in line with initiatives by the Government of Saint Lucia, toward a digital conversion of public sector services for the continued improvement of the island’s operational competencies and simplicity of conducting business.

Without a time limit on early submissions, the process enables travelers the comfort of completing and confidentially submitting their information at any time prior to arrival in Saint Lucia.

The new process gives travelers the opportunity to submit their ED forms up to the point of departure, aboard the aircraft, and by extension at the airport in Saint Lucia using data or Wi-Fi available, and/or with the assistance of customer service representatives of the Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority.

The simple four-step process requires travelers to:

Visit stlucia.org/entry

Complete and submit the ED form

Receive a QR code by email

Present the QR code (one a device such as a phone, laptop, tablet etc., or a printed copy) and travel document (passport) to officials on arrival.

“We have been listening to our nationals, visitors, and investors who are seeking seamless travel experiences backed by confidence in the management of the destination’s entry processes. This is a unified approach, ensuring that our commitment to welcoming travelers is of a global standard,” remarked, Mr. Sean Alexander, Assistant Superintendent in Charge of the Department of Immigration.

The introduction and technical support of the electronic Embarkation/Disembarkation process has been spearheaded through the joint efforts of the Departments of Immigration, Border Control and Customs of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Justice and National Security, the Ministry of Health, the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), the Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority, the Prime Minister’s Development Unit (PMDU) and the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA).

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority

– Advertisement –

NewsAmericasNow.com