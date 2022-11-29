Saint Lucia, Taiwan Discuss Climate Change During Pierre’s Official Visit – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News

Saint Lucia Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre discussed tackling climate change and other matters when he and President Tsai Ing-wen held bilateral talks in Taiwan.

Pierre is officially visiting Taiwan, his first as Prime Minister.

According to Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA), he described climate change as a shared crisis and urged cooperation between Castries and Taipei to address it.

“We must cooperate to advance the cause for loss and damage agreements to be honored by those primarily responsible,” Pierre stated.

CNA said the Saint Lucia Prime Minister declared that Taiwan was a true and dear friend.

In addition, he expressed gratitude to Taiwan’s government and people for timely humanitarian support when Saint Lucia has faced challenges like COVID-19 and natural disasters.

Taiwan recently provided financial support to Saint Lucia after the November 6 trough system triggered devastating flooding in the North of the island, resulting in millions in damage and losses.

Pierre looked forward to Taiwan’s continued and increased support for Saint Lucia’s national development.

At the same time, he said Saint Lucia would continue to “champion and support the meaningful participation of Taiwan in the organs and agencies of the United Nations and other international agencies,” CNA reported.

Apart from climate change, the Saint Lucia Prime Minister and Taiwan’s President also discussed the international situation and issues of mutual concern, including Saint Lucia’s youth economy.

Headline photo courtesy CNA: President Tsai Ing-wen (front left) welcomes visiting Saint Lucia Prime Minister Philip Pierre with a military salute at the Presidential Office Building on Tuesday.

