Saint Lucians To Pay Less For Gasoline, Diesel & 100 Pound LPG – St. Lucia Times

The Public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail price of Gasoline, Diesel and LPG 100 lb cylinder has changed.

The retail price of Kerosene, LPG 20 and 22 lb cylinder remains unchanged. The price change takes effect from Monday, January 9, 2023.

Gasoline decreased from $3.89 to $3.74 per litre or $17.70 to $17.00 per gallon

Kerosene remains unchanged at $3.14 per litre or $14.26 per gallon

Diesel decreased from $3.89 to $3.74 per litre or $17.70 to $17.00 per gallon

20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) remains unchanged at $43.27 per cylinder

22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) remains unchanged at $47.60 per cylinder

100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) decreased from $279.68 to $277.30 per cylinder

The 20 lb Cylinder (9.07kg) is being subsidized at $12.19 per cylinder and the 22 lb Cylinder (9.98kg) is being subsidized at $13.41 per cylinder.

The Public is informed that the next adjustment of the retail price of fuel products will be on Monday, January 30, 2023.

SOURCE: Ministry of Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs

