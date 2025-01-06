Salada Foods navigates brewing challenges with fresh strategies

Salada Foods, the maker of instant coffee, anticipates rising input costs and logistical hurdles in the year ahead. However, the company remains optimistic that its new products and expanded markets will help offset these challenges.

“The year ahead is expected to bring global challenges, including the impact of climate change, inflationary pressures, ongoing logistical disruptions and record-high global coffee prices,” said general manager Tamii Brown in the annual report.

She commended Jamaica for stabilising its macro economy, with inflation falling within the target range of the Bank of Jamaica, reduced debt, and record employment.

For the September 2024 year-end, Salada's revenues increased by 5.8 per cent to $1.48 billion, while net profit rose by 5.6 per cent to $190 million compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, Chairman Patrick Williams highlighted the introduction and growth of the Jamaica Mountain Peak Golden Turmeric Latte, a blend of ginger, and turmeric.

"This addition to our non-coffee beverage line was very well received in the domestic and regional markets," Williams noted. The new product contributed to a 10.8 per cent year-over-year increase in export sales, with Salada's products now available in Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, St Lucia, and Antigua and Barbuda.”

Williams also mentioned the impact of ongoing plant modernization efforts, including the upgrade of a critical packaging line. This upgrade improved production efficiency, product output, and customer fulfilment.

"In keeping with our vision to achieve best-in-class manufacturing, the company was awarded another 'Excellent' score during an unannounced annual audit for recertification of the Safe Quality Food Level 2 international quality standard," he added.