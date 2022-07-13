Salada Foods strengthens its workforce | Loop Jamaica

In a companywide process operator training session held last week at Salada Foods Jamaica Limited’s Bell Road location, Salada equipped 33 operators – including two women- with upgraded machine operating skills.

As the first initiative of its kind undertaken by the coffee exporter, the training was designed specifically to upgrade/certify the operators at the company.

“At Salada investing in our people is important. As part of our ongoing commitment to our surrounding community, we continue to find new ways to empower our employees. Currently, most of the operators are from surrounding communities. This training exercise will provide our team with valuable trade skills while optimising productivity and quality in our operations,” said Tamii Brown, General Manager at Salada.

Tamii Brown, Salada Foods General Manager presents to staff as part of a companywide Machine Operator training programme held at the Company’s Bell Road location on July 5.

The four-hour training session spanned three key areas; quality, production and engineering. The session led by the Quality/Production/Engineering Managers of Salada delved into the theoretical content of the training programme, which is slated to continue for the next two months.

Combining industry best practices in manufacturing with key competency standards from the National Vocational Qualification (NVQ) in Agro-Food Processing Operations, the Salada Process Operator Training Programme was developed to standardize and operationalize protocols and procedures for all new and existing operators.

Ajani Miller who joined the company just over a year ago was happy with what he was able to learn from the training exercise.

“I have grown and developed a lot since I have come to Salada. I am more detailed in the things that I do and I take the work more seriously than I did at my first job.

“I come in earlier because of what they have taught us about the seriousness of the job and about being prompt and that is something that they went over in the training.”

Ornel Jackson has been at Salada for seven years and he too found benefit in the training programme.

“The training was very helpful,” he said. “Even though you know the things, sometimes you really need a revision to look back and these new things that you learn, you can use them in the future, so it was very beneficial.”