Salada Foods Wins Customer Focus Award

Salada Foods Jamaica has been recognised for its unwavering commitment to consumer-driven and market-driven manufacturing, securing the Bureau of Standards Jamaica’s (BSJ) National Quality Award for Customer Focus in the Manufacturing Category.

This inaugural sectional award, sponsored by the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), was recently presented during the 20th annual BSJ National Quality Awards Ceremony, held at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston.

The National Quality Awards (NQA) Programme is Jamaica’s premier quality system-based recognition initiative, celebrating organisations that demonstrate outstanding performance in five key areas: Organizational Focus, Customer Focus, Human Resource Focus, Process Management, and Business Results.

Tamii Brown, General Manager of Salada Foods, emphasised the company’s ongoing pursuit of consumer-centered innovation, stating, “The ‘National Quality Award for Manufacturing Customer Focus’ is awarded to a manufacturing company that demonstrates exceptional dedication to understanding and meeting customer needs. This is exactly what we have been striving for in terms of our portfolio diversification efforts—innovations driven by consumer needs and desires.”

The rigourous evaluation process for the award included an extensive self-assessment submission and a thorough audit process conducted by independent assessors contracted by the BSJ.

For Nadine Francis, Quality Assurance Manager, the award is a testament to Salada’s continuous commitment to excellence.

“This year’s NQAs were remarkable for Salada Foods. Audits are nothing new to us; they are part of our daily commitment to maintaining our Quality Management System while consistently meeting our customers' needs. Many companies competed for the prestigious NQA, but to be named the winner in the Customer Focus sector for the Manufacturing Category is a tremendous honour. We extend our congratulations to all participating companies and winners. At the same time, we celebrate the outstanding efforts of the Salada Foods team. This achievement is a testament to our dedication, teamwork, and customer-first approach,” Francis expressed.

Now in its 20th year, the National Quality Awards Programme continues to underscore the importance of quality systems in enhancing productivity, competitiveness, and customer service.