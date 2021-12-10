Salada gains 12% to close at $6.79 on Thursday | Loop Jamaica

Salada Foods and Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited led gains during Thursday’s trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

Salada gained 12 per cent to close at $6.79 and Mayberry Jamaican gained 10 per cent to $9.00.

The top declining stock was JMMB Group preference shares which lost 10.6 per cent to $3.12. Portland JSX lost 10.3 per cent to close at $6.91.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 2,562.87 points (0.65 per cent) to close at 395,557.22 and the JSE Index advanced by 2,907.75 points (0.75 per cent) to close at 390,946.72.

Meanwhile, the Junior Market Index declined by 13.55 points (0.40 per cent) to close at 3,352.90. The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 3.19 points (1.58 per cent) to close at 204.72. The JSE Financial Index advanced by 0.98 points (1.04 per cent) to close at 95.60. The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index advanced by 0.58 points (0.58 per cent) to close at 100.95.

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 92 stocks of which 37 advanced, 34 declined and 21 traded firm.

Market volume amounted to 15,789,146 units valued at over $91,004,309.02. Mailpac Group was the volume leader with 5,335,397 units (33.79per cent) followed by Sagicor Select Funds Financial with 2,114,996 units (13.40 per cent) and Wigton Windfarm with 1,597,576 units (10.12per cent).