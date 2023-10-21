Salah scores twice as Liverpool beat Everton 2-0 in Merseyside derby Loop Jamaica

Saturday Oct 21

Loop Sports

4 hrs ago

Liverpool players celebrate after Mohamed Salah, centre, scored his side’s second goal during the English Premier League football match against Everton, at Anfield in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super).

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool needed two late goals by Mohamed Salah to get past 10-man Everton 2-0 in the Premier League in a Merseyside derby dominated by refereeing decisions on Saturday.

Ashley Young picked up what appeared to be a soft yellow card in the 18th minute then was sent off in the 37th for another foul on Liverpool winger Luis Diaz, handing the hosts a numerical advantage at Anfield.

That was the 23rd red card handed out in a Merseyside derby in the Premier League era — more than in any other fixture — and it could easily have been 24 when Ibrahima Konate, already on a yellow, avoided another after pulling back Everton striker Beto.

Konate was immediately substituted, Everton manager Sean Dyche raged on the sidelines and he endured more frustration when Diaz’s cross struck the outstretched right arm of substitute Michael Keane in the area.

Salah dispatched the penalty in front of The Kop in the 75th minute for his sixth league goal and added another following a counterattack in the eighth minute of stoppage time as Liverpool claimed a sixth win in nine matches this campaign.

