Salah ‘shares pain’ of grieving families amid Israel-Hamas war Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Salah ‘shares pain’ of grieving families amid Israel-Hamas war Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Man freed of rape charge after complainant changes story

Salah ‘shares pain’ of grieving families amid Israel-Hamas war

Education Ministry introduces behaviour change support for students

NBA: New York Knicks snap Milwaukee Bucks’ 7-game winning streak

Christmas Eve collision claims life of cop

Man arrested with imitation firearm a day before Christmas

Christmas dreams shattered: Probe on housing deal in St Catherine

Shop breaking and larceny in Manchester, one man held

PM’s Christmas message: Prosperity and peace go hand in hand

Gun finds land two in hot water just before Christmas

Tuesday Dec 26

25°C
Loop Sports

57 minutes ago

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, left, and Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko fight for the ball during an English Premier League football match at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool football star Mohamed Salah says he “shares the pain” of grieving families at Christmas amid the Israel-Hamas war.

The Egypt international posted a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying: “Christmas is a time when families get together and celebrate.

“With the brutal war going on in the Middle East, especially the death and destruction in Gaza, this year we get to Christmas with very heavy hearts and we share the pain of those families who are grieving the loss of their loved ones.

“Please do not forget them and do not get used to their suffering. Merry Christmas.”

Egypt has floated an ambitious plan to end the war.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

December 7, 2023 02:54 PM

Sport

November 12, 2023 04:42 PM

Sport

October 21, 2023 01:57 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Man freed of rape charge after complainant changes story

Sport

Salah ‘shares pain’ of grieving families amid Israel-Hamas war

Jamaica News

Education Ministry introduces behaviour change support for students

More From

Jamaica News

How a single mom overcame challenges with community support

See also

… now a degree holder and the first in her family to get a tertiary education

Jamaica News

14-y-o girl from Gregory Park goes missing

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Ideea Russell of Gregory Park, Portmore, St Catherine, who has been missing since Saturday, December 23.
She is of brown complexion, medium build

World News

US woman with rare double uterus gives birth to two children

An Alabama woman with two uteri and two cervixes has given birth to two babies after carrying one of them in each uterus.
Kelsey Hatcher of Dora, about 28 miles (45.06 kilometres) northwest of Birm

Jamaica News

Christmas Eve collision claims life of cop

… his passenger also died

Jamaica News

Gun finds land two in hot water just before Christmas

One suspect challenges cops, ends up in hospital

Jamaica News

Christmas dreams shattered: Probe on housing deal in St Catherine

After spending millions developer goes missing, fuming purchasers claim

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols