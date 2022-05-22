Salah, Son finish EPL tied as top scorers with 23 goals | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Salah, Son finish EPL tied as top scorers with 23 goals | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Sales agent charged after over $480,000 goes missing at betting shop

Taliban enforcing face-cover order for female TV anchors

Salah, Son finish EPL tied as top scorers with 23 goals

Iran Revolutionary Guard colonel shot dead in Tehran

Newsmaker of the Week: Seven teachers dead within eight days

Liverpool end EPL as runner-up behind City despite win

Man City clinch 6th Premier League title in 11 seasons

PM says ‘no’ to reducing gas tax, citing likely negative fiscal impact

Five get between 7 and 24 years for Roger Chang’s robbery/murder

Further and Beyond looks best in what could be a competitive field

Sunday May 22

32?C
Loop Sports

1 hrs ago

Tottenham Hotspurs’ Son Heung-min with the Premier League Golden boot award after their English Premier League football match against Norwich City at Carrow Road, Norwich, London, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (Nigel French/PA via AP).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

LONDON (AP) — Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min finished the Premier League season tied as the top scorers on Sunday with 23 goals.

Salah has now captured the Golden Boot on three occasions — as the outright winner in the 2017-18 season and sharing the award twice, in 2018-19 and this season.

It is the first time Son has topped the scoring chart.

Both players scored on the final day. Salah netted Liverpool’s second goal in the 3-1 win over Wolverhampton and Son had a double in Tottenham’s 5-0 victory over Norwich.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

May 22, 2022 06:09 PM

Sport

May 22, 2022 06:27 PM

Sport

May 7, 2022 08:56 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Sales agent charged after over $480,000 goes missing at betting shop

World News

Taliban enforcing face-cover order for female TV anchors

Sport

Salah, Son finish EPL tied as top scorers with 23 goals

More From

Sport

Jackson loses to Asher-Smith in 100m at Birmingham Diamond League

See also

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson finished second in a stacked women’s 100m field at the Birmingham Diamond League on Saturday.
The Olympic bronze medallist clocked 11.12 seconds in a nail-biting finish a

Sport

Parchment clocks world-leading 13.09 at Birmingham Diamond League

Natoya Goule had to settle for third in the women’s 800m in 2:00.13

Sport

Thompson-Herah clocks 10.94 in Kingston after Birmingham withdrawal

Obligue Seville clocked a big personal best 9.86 seconds, his first sub-10 clocking, to easily win the men’s 100m

Jamaica News

Woman shot dead at wake, three others injured in St Catherine

8 shot by gunmen while preparing to bury loved ones in St Catherine in last 4 days

Entertainment

Shenseea to pay tuition for two ‘college dropouts’

Celebrates second ‘Yeng Day’ by giving back to fans

Business

KFC, Pizza Hut recruiting 800 new workers in aggressive campaign

Tattoos, ‘fancy hairstyles’ now allowed

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols