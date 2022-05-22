Sales agent charged after over $480,000 goes missing at betting shop | Loop Jamaica

A 29-year-old betting and gaming shop sales agent was on Thursday arrested by the St Elizabeth police after an audit revealed that more than $480,000 was missing from the entity.

Charged with embezzlement is Annalee Jones of Black River in the parish.

Allegations are that the parent company in charge of the gaming shop conducted an audit of the location last Tuesday.

Following the completion of the exercise, it was revealed that approximately $486,686 could not be found, and Jones was unable to give an account for the missing cash.

The incident was reported to the Black River police, and Jones was later arrested.

She was subsequently charged and granted station bail in the sum of $300,000.

Jones is to appear in court next month.