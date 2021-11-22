Salesman, Portmore Municipality employee granted bail on ammo charges | Loop Jamaica

Two individuals who were charged earlier this month in connection with the seizure of some 150 rounds of ammunition in St Catherine, were offered bail when they appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court last week.

Horace Petinaude, a 33-year-old salesman of Cumberland, Portmore in St Catherine, was offered bail in the sum of $500,000 on a charge of illegal possession of ammunition.

His co-accused, 62-year-old Shirley Laing, a supervisor employed to the Portmore Municipal Corporation, was granted $150,000 bail on a similar charge.

Prior to bail being offered to Laing, her attorney argued that the police investigators should not have charged her, as Petinaude was her tenant.

The case was transferred to the Gun Court section of the Supreme Court for hearing on November 26.

Reports are that the man was apprehended in Tawes Meadows in the old capital, Spanish Town, on Wednesday, November 3.

He was allegedly found in possession of 50 rounds of ammunition.

A subsequent search of his house in Cumberland resulted in the alleged seizure of an additional 100 rounds of illegal ammunition by law enforcers.

Laing, who was allegedly at the premises, was detained.

The police indicated last week that they were conducting a further probe to determine whether Petinaude is a major supplier of guns and ammunition to criminal elements across St Catherine.