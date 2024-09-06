Salmon, Clarke, Pinnock win at Zurich Diamond League meet

Salmon, Clarke, Pinnock win at Zurich Diamond League meet
12 hrs ago – Updated

Shiann Salmon takes it in the 400m Hurdles in 52.97 seconds. (Photo: Marta Gorczyńska for Diamond League via X).

Shiann Salmon, Roshawn Clarke and Wayne Pinnock were the three Jamaican winners at Thursday’s Weltklasse Diamond League meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.

Salmon won the women’s 400m hurdles in a personal best 52.97 seconds to book her place in the Diamond League final set to take place over two days on September 13 and 14 in Brussels, Belgium.

Anna Cockrell of the United States was second in 53.17 seconds, her countrywoman, Shamier Little, was third in 54.07. Two other Jamaicans – Janieve Russell (54.75 seconds) and Andrenette Knight (55.42 seconds) – were fourth and sixth respectively.

On the men’s side, Clarke won the 400m hurdles to also book his place in the Diamond League final; he won in a season’s best 47.49 seconds. Abberrahman Samba of Qatar was second in 47.58 seconds with third going to Estonia’s Rasmus Mägi in 48.02 seconds.

Wayne Pinnock (Photo: Diamond League, X)

Pinnock won the long jump with a best mark of 8.18m, finally getting the better of Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece who marked the sand at 8.02m. Third went to Simon Ehammer of Switzerland with 7.98m while another Jamaican, Tajay Gayle finished sixth with 7.85m.

Also advancing to the finals was Hansle Parchment who finished fourth in the 110m hurdles in a season’s best 13.18m. The race was won by the newly-crowned Olympic champion, the USA’s Grant Holloway in 12.99 seconds with second going to Sasha Zhouya of France in 13.10 seconds and third to Freddie Crittenden of the USA in 13.15 seconds.

In the women’s 100m hurdles, two-time World champion Danielle Williams could only manage sixth place in 12.57 seconds. Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won in 12.36 seconds; she was followed by Cyrena Samba-Mayela of France in 12.40 seconds with the American, the Paris Olympic champion, Masai Russell third in 12.47 seconds.

Olympic bronze medallist Rajindra Campbell finished third in the men’s shot put with 20.19m; the USA’s Ryan Crouser won with a best mark of 22.66m.

In the women’s 100m, Tia Clayton was sixth in 11.09 seconds. The American Sha’Carri Richardson clocked a brisk 10.84 seconds for the win, getting the upper hand on the Olympic champion Julien Alfred who was second in 10.88 seconds. Great Britain’s Dina Asher Smith was third in 10.89 seconds.

In the women’s long jump, the Jamaican Lamara Distin finished eighth with a best mark of 1.85m.

