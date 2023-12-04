Salt Spring triple murder accused slapped with another homicide charge Loop Jamaica

Detectives from the St James Police Division have laid five additional charges against Travis Tummings, otherwise called ‘Chi Chi’, who was last week charged with the November 6 Salt Spring triple murders, which included two children.

The tiler of Barrett Town in the parish was charged on Saturday, December 2 in connection with the murder of 47-year-old Anthony Forbes, otherwise called ‘Plait Up’, of Flower Hill, Salt Spring, also in the parish, on Friday, October 27.

Tummings is now additionally charged with murder, wounding with intent, burglary, possession of a prohibited weapon, and using a firearm to commit a felony.

Reports from the Montego Bay police are that about 1:10 am on October 27, a group of men, allegedly including Tummings, broke into Forbes’ house and opened gunfire at him before escaping in the area.

Forbes was assisted to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Tummings was apprehended at a guesthouse in his community on Friday, November 17 between the hours of 3:30 and 8:30 pm during a joint police-military intelligence-led operation.

He was subsequently pointed out on an identification parade, and the additional charges were then laid against him.

The Salt Spring triple murder involved the shooting up of a taxi with passengers, including two young students, with a high-powered rifle, resulting in the deaths.