Sam Sharpe college students in Spain on EU scholarships Loop Jamaica

Four modern languages students of Sam Sharpe Teachers’ College in Montego Bay, St James are to spend this semester at the Universidad de Ja?n in Andalusia, Spain on a student exchange scholarship programme between both institutions.

Three of the students, Brittany Brown, Ramona Vernon and Arianna Buchanan, accompanied by Lecturer Kimberley Watt, are now in Spain, having departed from the Sangster International Airport (SIA) on Friday, September 9, and reaching their destination two days later.

Having spent the weekend familiarising themselves with their new surroundings, the students have described it as an old but beautiful city, and are looking forward to their stay.

They were seen off at the airport by head of the Department of Modern Languages at Sam Sharpe, Merlene Blake. A fourth student, Elanie James, is to join them soon.

Blake explained that “their major is Spanish; and as a part of the Spanish programme, they have to do at least six weeks of study in a Spanish-speaking country.”

The college also has an agreement with Universidad de Panam?, where students have done their six-week immersion programme.

A former lecturer at Sam Sharpe, Malbis Morris, introduced them to a European Union (EU) student exchange programme called Erasmus (EuRopean Community Action Scheme for the Mobility of University Students), with schemes for education, training, youth and sport. and with that arrangement, the students will instead spend a semester.

The scholarships that are available through the Erasmus Programme at Universidad de Ja?n provides for an exchange programme geared at helping the students to master Spanish over three months, returning home in time to prepare for their third-year teaching practice.