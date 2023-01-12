Samsung invites fans to ‘share the epic’ at Galaxy Unpacked ’23 Loop Jamaica

A new era of Galaxy innovation is coming! The brand’s innovations are designed to enable incredible possibilities for people today and beyond.

And, with this in mind, Samsung intends to produce a new Galaxy S series, described as “the epitome of how we define the ultimate premium experience”.

In the mobile arena, Samsung is “raising the bar” and setting new standards for what’s epic, as stated in a release.

You can get ready to share the epic on February 1, for the first time in three years, Samsung Electronics will hold an in-person “Unpacked” event in San Francisco, beginning at 10 am PST.

If you join via live-stream on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, or Samsung’s YouTube channel, you’ll be among the first to see the new premium Galaxy innovations.