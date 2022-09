Samsung, Prime Video upgrade ‘Lord of the Rings’ flick in 8k Loop Jamaica

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the world’s leading TV manufacturer for 16 consecutive years, today announced a collaboration with Prime Video that offers fans the opportunity to experience exclusive 8k.

First on the roster of films fit for the experience is the much anticipated The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series, that’s only available on Samsung’s cutting-edge 8k-capable screens.

Before the September 2 series premiere on Prime Video, Tolkien fans and newcomers alike will also have early access to exclusive content with Samsung.

While, in New York City, Samsung has hosted an exclusive sneak peek screening featuring 25 minutes of content from the series’ first two episodes on a three-story LED video wall at Samsung 837 – its flagship experience centre.

Other activities included viewings of the dynamic creative from the series, which debuted on Samsung’s landmark LED digital screens overlooking Times Square in NYC, Piccadilly Circus in London, and Piazza del Duomo in Milan.

Samsung will be the first to offer series content in 8k resolution through a custom sneak peek with exclusive scenes.

Viewers will have the opportunity to experience the epic journey in unimaginable depth and detail on Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs and “The Wall” 8K Micro LED displays.

Other opportunities for fans to access the exclusive 8K trailer will be announced soon.

“Collaborations such as this mark a major milestone in bringing 8K – the most premium display technology – to the forefront for viewers,” said Simon Sung, Executive Vice President and Head of the Sales & Marketing Team of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

“For the first time, fans can experience the stunning imagery of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs.”

“When considering how to immerse our global fans in the world of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Samsung’s exceptional technology and screens felt like a natural fit,” said Andrew Bennett, Vice President of Global Device Partnerships at Prime Video.

“Samsung’s depth, detail, and incredible passion for the series have started us on an amazing journey together – one we can’t wait for audiences to experience.”

The leader in the development of 8K display technology, Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K series TVs deliver the most immersive home entertainment experience available today.

Whether it’s the stunning vistas of Khazad-D?m, the majestic forests of the elf-capital Lindon, or the breathtaking island kingdom of N?menor, fans can experience the Second Age of Middle-earth in pristine 8K resolution thanks to Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 8K while being enveloped in the action thanks to Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound – a Samsung technology that follows the action on the screen.