Samuda hails late hospital attendant as ‘loyal’ JLP worker  Loop Jamaica

Cabinet Minister and Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate for St Ann North Eastern, Matthew Samuda, is mourning the loss of Cameka Haley, a dedicated party worker whose lifeless body was found on Saturday.

Her common-law spouse, Kevan Shirley of Parry Town in Ocho Rios, St Ann, is the main suspect in the probe into her death, which the police have classified as “undetermined”.

Haley was a 44-year-old hospital attendant.

Related Article

On Sunday, Samuda hailed Haley, affectionately known to JLP supporters as ‘Big Red’, for her loyalty as a party worker.

“She was a dedicated & loyal worker when she was tragically taken from us,” Samuda wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“… We extend our condolences to her family & friends,” he added.

The late Shahine Robinson and Cameka Haley, who was found dead on Saturday.

Samuda also shared photographs of Haley with other Labourites at a party meeting, and another photograph of her with former St Ann North Eastern Member of Parliament (MP), Shahine Robinson, who died on May 29, 2020.

In relation to Haley’s death, the police said she was last seen alive by her son on January 25. He found her lifeless body on the morning of January 27 and alerted the authorities.

Her spouse, who reportedly ingested a corrosive substance and was rescued after jumping into a concrete water tank in Higgins Land in St Ann on January 29, is now under police guard in hospital.

Investigations are ongoing by the police into the overall developments.