Local News

Samuda urges support for residents in hurricane ravaged western Jamaica, as Christmas approaches

20 December 2025
With just days until Christmas, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Matthew Samuda is urging Jamaicans in other parts of the island, to support residents in western Jamaica who were severely affected by Hurricane Melissa.

Mr. Samuda who is also the Member of Parliament for North East St. Ann was speaking at a tree lighting ceremony in Ocho Rios, last evening.

He said this holiday season will not be business as usual, as many Jamaicans are still suffering following the category 5 weather system.

Noting that he toured Westmoreland, St. Elizabeth and St. James yesterday Mr. Samuda said there is still evidence of devastation.

