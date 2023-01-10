San Fernando SDA Primary School turns 70

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

Students and parents of San Fernando Seventh-Day Adventist Primary School march with placards on Sutton Street, San Fernando on Monday, to celebrated the school’s 70th anniversary. – Marvin Hamilton

San Fernando Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) school celebrated its 70th anniversary on Monday with a street parade, the start of its platinum jubilee celebrations.

Many students held placards and sang the happy birthday song as they walked the streets, accompanied by a music truck and the police.

Students and parents of San Fernando Seventh-Day Adventist Primary School march with placards on Sutton Street, San Fernando on Monday, to celebrated the school’s 70th anniversary. – Marvin Hamilton

One placard read, “Thus far by faith, a God-ordained milestone.”

Another read, “SDA education for life now and hereafter.”

The parade marked the first of several events in its seven-month-long series of celebrations.

At the parade, a staffer told Newsday that the event was geared at “giving God the glory.”

Students and parents of San Fernando Seventh-Day Adventist Primary School march with placards on Sutton Street, San Fernando on Monday, to celebrated the school’s 70th anniversary. – Marvin Hamilton

On January 9, 1953, the school on Pouchet Street opened its doors to 40 students.

Now, the school has 282 students.

The school vows to continue its mission to provide our students with an education that develops their spiritual, mental, physical and social capabilities.

Students and parents of San Fernando Seventh-Day Adventist Primary School march with placards on Sutton Street, San Fernando on Monday, to celebrated the school’s 70th anniversary. – Marvin Hamilton

The school celebrates “jubilee weekend” with “evening worship” on Friday at the San Fernando SDA Church.

The next day the school hosts a thanksgiving service at the same venue with guest speaker Dr pastor Sherwin Jack.

Other events include a Sports and Family Day on April 2, a tea party on May 14, and a grand concert on July 9.

NewsAmericasNow.com