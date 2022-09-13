Sandals announces 2nd cohort of Butch Stewart scholarship recipients Loop Jamaica

Two new recipients have been awarded the prestigious Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart Tourism, Hospitality and Service Scholarship courtesy of the Stewart family, Sandals Foundation and Sandals Resorts International, through its Sandals Corporate University (SCU).

After a rigorous interview process Jeniffer Laltoo- Greenridge Weddings Manager at Sandals Grenada, and Sandals Ochi Beach Resort’s Club Sandals Concierge Shanana Green-Daye, were selected as this year’s recipients.

The scholarship was created to honour the late Sandals chairman and is open to team members across the Sandals and ATL Group.

Team members are able to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in Tourism, Hospitality or a service-related discipline.

In congratulating this year’s scholarship recipients, Adam Stewart, Sandals’ Executive Chairman remarked, “We are extremely proud to announce Jeniffer and Shanana as this year’s scholarship recipients, joining last year’s inaugural awardees.”

“Our company is built on the ethos of people development coupled with a myriad of training options provided through our SCU, this scholarship is a continuation of our belief in investing in our over 15,000 team members. We remain committed to creating opportunities to enhance their competencies and fulfil academic dreams to realize their full potential,” he added.

Still, in awe and appreciation for this investment in her future, Laltoo-Greenridge reflected on the impactful interview she had prior to learning she was a recipient.

Jeniffer Laltoo- Greenridge, Weddings Manager at Sandals Grenada

“In the interview, we were asked to share our favourite characteristics of Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart, and the one I mentioned is the fact that he gave freely; he shared his vision, his passion, his wealth and it made all the difference for those who came in contact with him. Likewise, I believe when you have something special, you should share it because you never know where it could take you and how you can positively impact others. I’m ready to further my education and offer even more of my skillsets to the tourism and events industry here in Grenada. I thank my family, friends and co-workers for their constant support and encouragement.”

Laltoo-Greenridge who will be pursuing a Bachelors in Hospitality & Events Management at the Florida International University disclosed that she has always wanted to further her education but was not quite in a position to do so as other things took precedence.

“Despite the uncertainties, I never gave up and the timing of this scholarship is a true testament to remaining steadfast. Having been with Sandals for over nine years, I am grateful for the professional and personal development I have received and look forward to gaining more knowledge to invest in the development of our brand.”

For Green-Daye, the move to pursue further studies has been forthcoming and a constant conversation between her husband and herself, especially in the months leading up to receiving the scholarship.

An excited Green-Daye said: “I am extremely grateful to God and express my sincere gratitude to the team at Sandals Ochi Beach Resort for guiding, mentoring and believing in me. I have been afforded the opportunity to further my studies. It is a very humbling feeling and I strongly believe that you get out of life what you are prepared to put in. I know I have put in the work and will continue to do so. I will do my utmost best in all areas at school and continue to provide exceptional service at work, all while being a mentor to others. Being an awardee of this scholarship has taken me a step closer to fulfilling my dream of obtaining a first degree in Human Resource Management.”

Sandals Executive Chairman Adam Stewart

This year’s recipients were part of an impressive cadre of applicants, described by Heidi Clarke, Executive Director at Sandals Foundation as “true inspirations, not only for their commitment and outstanding contribution to the company but for the resilience they each showed navigating personal challenges all while never hesitating to be of service to others.”

Following the passing of Founder and Chairman, Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart in January 2021, the Sandals Foundation, in a move to preserve and honour his legacy, announced the intention to create a scholarship to serve the company’s team members and welcomed donations to further this vision. Five months later, the scholarship was launched with a call for applications and to date has now awarded five recipients.