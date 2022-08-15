Sandals, Beaches Negril bring ol’ time J’can fashion to the fore Loop Jamaica

From the wide-brimmed lace-and-bandana-printed hats to the white off-the-shoulder blouses and from the khaki shorts to the straw hats with bandana trims, the Sandals and Beaches Negril entertainers gave guests a stunning display of traditional Jamaican fashion. (Photos: Contributed)

As our beloved Jamaica celebrated 60 years of independence, the Sandals and Beaches Negril teams joined in on the festivities by bringing the ‘old style Jamaican culture’ and a ‘new-day Jamaica’ to guests and team members.

Both resorts kick-started the holiday with a Jamaican history lesson to educate visitors on the development of the island over the years in arts and culture, infrastructure, sports, tourism and more.

At Sandals Negril, guests were not only treated to Jamaican cuisine but, were also engaged by the entertainment team via a patois class, a Jamrave pool party and traditional dance and folk performance by the Hatfield Cultural Group.

Then, at Beaches Negril, guests were taken on a trip back in time with the famous Jamaican practice of storytelling.

As the day progressed, the entertainment team executed a fashion show, a taste of Jamaica cooking demonstration, a golden rum hunt, and topped off the day with a maypole dance selection. Music was provided by a live Mento band.

