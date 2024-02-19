Sandals Foundation bolsters paediatric cancer care with CAD$50,000 Loop Jamaica

The Sandals Foundation has reaffirmed its commitment to childhood cancer research and care with a CAD $50,000 donation to the SickKids-Caribbean Initiative (SCI).

A Catalyst Donor to the Canadian-based non-profit, the Sandals Foundation has over the years donated over CAD $1 million to the programme advancing the study, diagnosis and treatment of paediatric cancer and serious blood disorders in children across the Caribbean.

The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) is changing outcomes for children diagnosed with cancer and blood disorders in the Caribbean by connecting medical professionals across six countries to study, consult, diagnose, and treat paediatric cancer as well as serious blood disorders like the sickle cell disease.

Speaking at a cocktail reception for the SickKids-Caribbean Initiative at Sandals Montego Bay Resort on February 8, Adam Stewart, President of Sandals Foundation, and ambassador for the programme, presented a cheque valuing CAD $50,000 to the SickKids-Caribbean Initiative.

In accepting the donation, Dr Victor Blanchette Caribbean Endowment Fund said: “I am honoured to present this cheque … as an indicator of the Sandals Foundation’s continued commitment to supporting the health of our region’s most vulnerable and loved, our children.”

Since 2013, the Sandals Foundation has advanced the life-changing work of the organisation by helping to outfit a telemedicine room in St Lucia which has contributed to the connection and consultation with SickKids of close to 1,000 cases from the Caribbean. We have supported nurses training and a fellowship for the 2nd paediatric haematologist/oncologist in the Eastern Caribbean; we have facilitated the building of an outstanding oncology database for the region.

Such a partnership, the Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International reinforced is critical.

“In a region such as the Caribbean, where the passion and professional expertise of every medical practitioner is second to none, access to information, facilities and the experience of an international network when it comes to diagnosing and treating paediatric cancer and serious blood disorders saves lives,” said Stewart.

President and CEO of SickKids Foundation, Jennifer Bernard said, “Since its launch in 2013, SCI has impacted over 133,000 children. Our partnership with Sandals Foundation reinforces our commitment to improving the lives of children diagnosed with cancer and blood disorders across the Caribbean. At SickKids, we strongly believe where you live shouldn’t determine if you live. This new gift from Sandals will help us move the dial in providing quality paediatric cancer care locally, allowing us to see more children with cancer and blood disorders live fuller, happier and healthier lives.

The SickKids Foundation is the largest non-governmental funder of children’s health in Canada and supports the Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), which is one of the world’s leading centres for paediatric care, research, and learning. The programme aims to train doctors, nurses and health-care professionals in paediatric haematology and oncology, improve data collection on patient outcomes, and improve treatment protocols through access to early screening, testing and diagnosis for certain paediatric disorders.

Since 2013, SCI has worked with a number of partners across the Caribbean to transform the diagnosis and care of children in Jamaica, The Bahamas, Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago.