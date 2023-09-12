Sandals MoBay f?tes St James firefighters Loop Jamaica

With a primary focus on safeguarding lives and property, Melicia Kennion, the district officer at the Montego Bay Fire Station, responded to 35 bushfires in her region this year.

Along with her team – that includes her colleague, District Officer Rayon Dockery, who tackled 43 incidents – Kennion led the charge on putting out 22 bushfires in a single day.

The two were among a group of 100 members of the Jamaica Fire Brigade who were treated to a special recognition breakfast held at Sandals Montego Bay recently.

Davion Smith, the public relations manager for Sponsorship at Sandals Resorts International, presents a prize voucher for a complimentary stay at a Sandals Resort in Jamaica to Melicia Kennion, district officer at the Montego Bay Fire Station.

Sandals Resorts International organised the event as a show of gratitude to the St James-based firefighters, who have been unwavering in extinguishing the spate of massive bushfires that swept through sections of the tourism capital during the first and second quarters of 2023.

In addition to a breakfast buffet, Sandals also gifted the most outstanding firefighters with two-night, three-day stays and day passes at the resorts of their choice.

“To be rewarded and see our hard work recognised in this way is one of the most gratifying feelings for the Montego Bay firefighters,” Kennion mentioned.

Jeremy Jones, Sandals Resorts International corporate director of Resort Operations – Jamaica, addressed members of the Jamaica Fire Brigade, St James Division at breakfast.

Recently, members of the Jamaica Fire Brigade, St James Division, enjoyed the appreciation breakfast.

“I wish the entire world could witness our gratitude. When we were informed at the station that Sandals was organising this event for us, people were instantly excited that we were being acknowledged.”

Sandals Resorts International’s decision to celebrate the fire officers came at the request of the company’s senior executives, who wanted to show appreciation to the emergency services professionals for their efforts.

Jeremy Jones, Sandals’ corporate director of resort operations for Jamaica, described the firefighters as “heroes without capes”.

Sandals Resorts International hosted the event in recognition of the Fire Brigade’s extraordinary efforts to extinguish a recent spate of bushfires in Montego Bay.

“Every time that fire alarm goes off in the fire station, you are called to action. You are running in when everybody else is running out, and you are putting your lives on the line on a [daily] basis,” Jones said as he addressed members of the brigade during the event.

“We stand here today with such pride to say thank you for always putting your life on the line for those who may not understand and recognise what you are required to do, every day.”