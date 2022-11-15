Sandals Negril treats mental health care staff to a day of relaxation Loop Jamaica

To express gratitude to the hardworking employees in the medical field, Sandals Negril Beach Resort and Spa recently hosted 20 health- care professionals from St Elizabeth Health Department’s Mental Unit on a complimentary day pass at the resort.

Resort General Manager David Latchimy and the Regional Public Relations team were on hand to welcome the group to the luxury-included resort and personally thank them for their commitment to taking care of some 1,700 patients in the parish of St Elizabeth.

Sandals and Beaches Resorts in Negril enjoy a strong partnership with the St Elizabeth Health Department as the resorts often contribute to back-to-school initiatives staged by the Mental Health Unit and also provide donations of linen, clothing, toys, medical and hygiene supplies to mentally ill patients and their families in the parish.