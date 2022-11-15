Sandals Negril treats mental health care staff to a day of relaxation Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Sandals Negril treats mental health care staff to a day of relaxation

Toasting an amazing day ahead at Sandals Negril are St Elizabeth Health Department employees (from left) Delroy Facey, psychiatric nursing aide, Sandra Wellington and Karen Elliott, mental health nurse practitioner.

To express gratitude to the hardworking employees in the medical field, Sandals Negril Beach Resort and Spa recently hosted 20 health- care professionals from St Elizabeth Health Department’s Mental Unit on a complimentary day pass at the resort.

Resort General Manager David Latchimy and the Regional Public Relations team were on hand to welcome the group to the luxury-included resort and personally thank them for their commitment to taking care of some 1,700 patients in the parish of St Elizabeth.

Sandals and Beaches Resorts in Negril enjoy a strong partnership with the St Elizabeth Health Department as the resorts often contribute to back-to-school initiatives staged by the Mental Health Unit and also provide donations of linen, clothing, toys, medical and hygiene supplies to mentally ill patients and their families in the parish.

