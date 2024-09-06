Sandals Resorts’ Jessica Shannon among top 100 World’s Top CX leaders

Jessica Shannon, the chief experience officer at Sandals Resorts International, has been recognised among the 2024 Global CX 100 Awardees.

The prestigious accolade places Shannon among the top 100 customer experience leaders globally.

This group spans diverse industries such as hospitality, finance, commerce, and healthcare, among several other industries.

‘I am grateful to be honoured as one of the Global CX 100 award winners,’ Shannon said in a release.

‘Success in customer experience requires a passion for impact, the agility to support and lead across many functional areas and the ability to build trusted relationships. At Sandals Resorts International, we are in relentless pursuit of excellence in customer and employee experience, and I am blessed with a fantastically talented team to help make it happen every day.’

According to the Global CX 100 team, the award places a spotlight on the critical role of customer experience leaders in enhancing their organisations’ competitive edge through transformational strategies focused on customers and clients.

These leaders excel in implementing innovative product, experience, and strategic business models, as well as operational practices.

Whether holding a C-suite position or operating within an established function, the Global CX 100 celebrates their strategic insight, visionary leadership, and ability to adapt to market demands with a profound understanding of the most vital stakeholder: the customer.