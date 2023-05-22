Sandals Royal Plantation donates PA system to Exchange All-Age School Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Ricardo Moncrieff, Principal for Exchange All Age School thanking Lyndsay Isaacs, Regional Public Relations Manager on behalf of Sandals Royal Plantation Resort for the donation of a Public Address System for the school while the children cheer on.

Sandals Royal Plantation recently gifted a public address (PA) system to Exchange All-Age School for use in their daily academic activities and to better improve overall operations at the school.

Principal, Ricardo Moncrieff expressed gratitude on behalf of the staff and students and lauded the resort for its continuous involvement in the school’s programmes.

“We are so overjoyed. The staff at Sandals Royal Plantation led by General Manager, Arnold Nugent, has provided so much support for our school. Prior to our Christmas treat for the children, they requested a wish list from us. Heading the list was a PA system, which they delivered on and we are extremely thankful,” said the elated Moncrieff.

‘I know the teachers are really appreciative of this, and I can assure the resort that we will take very good care of this gift,’ he said.

General Manager, Arnold Nugent explained the decision behind supporting the school with the new audio equipment: “we decided on the PA system as an ideal gift as it would benefit the entire school.”

Nugent added, “PA Systems are widely used at institutions of learning for making general announcements, hosting events and other important edutainment initiatives and we are indeed happy to have made a wonderful choice to fulfil a need.’

Exchange All Age School boasts a student population of over 400 and has benefited from numerous donations through Sandals and the Sandals Foundation. To date the company has outfitted the school’s computer lab, provided scholarships for needy students, and hosted health, back-to-school and Christmas Treats. Students have benefitted from the Great Shape Inc. Dental outreach programme, which provides essential dental treatment, including exams sealants, cleanings, filling and oral hygiene sessions.

The children also actively participate in the ‘Care for Kids’ Junior Golf Programme at the nearby Upton Estate Golf & Country Club.

