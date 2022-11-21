Sandals treat men in the west for International Men’s Day Loop Jamaica

In observation of International Men’s Day (IMD), team members from Sandals and Beaches Negril decided to make ‘helping men and boys’ the theme and focus of their 2022 IMD efforts.

Teams ventured into communities in Hanover and Westmoreland to scope out many male residents ahead of the Saturday, November 19, day of recognition.

The initiative impacted over 70 males, hailing from several communities and various professionals such as farmers, vendors, taxi drivers, barbers, and musicians, among others.

Many recipients expressed appreciation for such unexpected acts of kindness; some felt honoured and deeply moved that they were considered or recognised.