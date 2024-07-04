Sangster International Airport reopens today

MBJ Airports Limited, the operator of Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James, is currently conducting restoration activities of the airport’s systems and facilities following the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

This is the airport is set to reopen for commercial operations at 6pm on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

The opeators are urging passengers to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight information and to avoid coming to the international airport until the airlines confirm the operation of their flights.

The Sangster international Airport closed its doors temporarily at midnight on Tuesday in preparation for the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

The category 4 hurricane lashed the island nation on Wednesday, before heading towards the Cayman Islands.