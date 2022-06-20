Sangster’s Book Store launches digital cards for eStore redemption | Loop Jamaica

Sangster’s Book Store is increasing its online footprint and progressed further on its digital journey with the launch of digital gift cards.

In collaboration with online gifting platform BlinkSky Jamaica, customers have yet another mechanism to purchase items from the Sangster’s Book Shop eStore, officially launched in June 2021.

“We are always keen on enhancing the shopping experience of our customers and creating easier ways for them to do business with us. Therefore it was an obvious forward step for us to widen our scope in the e-commerce sphere with the introduction of digital gift cards,” said Camelle Ricketts- Moore, Managing Director of Sangster’s Bookstores Limited.

In anticipation of the back-to-school shopping period, the introduction of the gift cards will make shopping for school supplies just a few clicks away.

“Parents can avoid lines, and crowded stores by purchasing all their children’s school supplies from the comfort of their homes. In addition, family members and loved ones – whether in Jamaica or in the Diaspora – can choose to purchase digital gift cards from the BlinkSky Jamaica platform or from the Sangster’s Book Store website,” Ricketts-Moore continued.

Purchasing a digital gift card is as easy as the redemption process. Customers can log on to www.sangstersbooks.com click the red ribbon at the bottom right of the screen, purchase a card between $500 and $25,000 and send it to the phone number of the recipient with a note of who purchased the gift.

Redemption of the digital gift cards can only be done through the eStore by activating the card and imputing the card details upon “check out” of the items in the shopper’s cart.

“BlinkSky Jamaica is happy to assist Jamaican companies to diversify their business models to embrace the benefits of e-commerce through gift cards, rewards and the ease of doing business online. This allows some of our favourite Jamaican brands to increase their customer base, increase sales and scale up with the use of their digital devices,” commented Sherika Jackson Grant, CEO of BlinkSky Jamaica.

As a household name, with over 80 years of providing quality stationery, school, office and lifestyle supplies; Sangster’s Bookstore’s e-commerce thrust is an indication of the company’s ability to continuously reimagine new and innovative ways of serving its customers while contributing to the diverse economic fabric of Jamaica.