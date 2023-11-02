Sara Misir revs up for Caribbean Clash of Champions in Guyana Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Formula Woman driver, Sara Misir, is set to participate in the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club’s Caribbean Clash of Champions on Sunday.

This year-end showcase is being hailed as one of the most significant race events in the Caribbean’s history, with an impressive lineup of champions hailing from the Caribbean, the USA, Canada, and the UK.

The action is scheduled to commence at 11:00 am at the South Dakota Circuit in Timehri.

Misir, who last secured a victory at the Jamaica Race Drivers Club’s (JRDC) Heroes of Speed event on October 16, is preparing for fierce competition from a strong field in Group 4.

Group 4, known as the Clash of the Titans, will include seasoned racer and JRDC’s MP4 champion, Doug Gore, along with other prominent racers such as Mark Maloney from Barbados, Kristian Boodosingh, and Frankly Boodram from Trinidad and Tobago, and a group of racers from Guyana, including Mark Vieira, Andrew King, Vishok Persaud, Kevin Jeffrey, Mohan Rangasammy, and Denzel Hopkinson.

Mahendra Boodhoo, the president of the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club, is eagerly anticipating Sara’s participation.

“We haven’t had a female racer from Jamaica since Natasha Chang in 2015, so Sara will add to the excitement for motor racing enthusiasts. We are certain it will be a spectacle, a never-before-seen event at the South Dakota Circuit,” said Boodhoo.

“We always have the largest grid of drivers and spectators for motor racing in the region, South Dakota is considered to be the Mecca of motorsports in the Caribbean.”

In addition to the groups of race car drivers, bikers from the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, the USA, and Guyana will also be in action.